Passenger injured after car and bus collision in Crawley

At least one passenger sustained a minor injury after a collision between a bus and a car in Crawley.

Sussex Police were made of the collision on the Tushmore Roundabout at around 8:15pm on Friday (April 29).

Richard Nixon was on board the double decker bus travelling from Langely Green to the centre of Crawley.

He said: "I was propelled into the railing in the bus and it went right into the rib cage. It was very painful."

Richard went to hospital where we was told he had bruised ribs.

Police have asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to email [email protected], quoting serial 1331 from 29/04.