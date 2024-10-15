Passengers warned to expect rail delays after fault with a train between and Lewes
Passengers have been warned to expect railway delays this evening (October 15), after a fault with a train between Brighton and Lewes blocked the line.
The faulty train has now moved on, but Southern Railway has warned customers to anticipate delays and alterations to their journeys this evening.
"Some services are seeing delays of up to 15 minutes, but we are working to recover the scheduled timetable,” a spokesperson said.
“You can use your normal route, but will need to allow extra time to reach your destination.”
