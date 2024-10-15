Passengers warned to expect rail delays after fault with a train between and Lewes

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Oct 2024, 18:54 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 19:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Passengers have been warned to expect railway delays this evening (October 15), after a fault with a train between Brighton and Lewes blocked the line.

The faulty train has now moved on, but Southern Railway has warned customers to anticipate delays and alterations to their journeys this evening.

"Some services are seeing delays of up to 15 minutes, but we are working to recover the scheduled timetable,” a spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can use your normal route, but will need to allow extra time to reach your destination.”

As of 7pm this evening, according to Southern Railway, services are no longer being impacted by this fault. Anyone delayed by 15 minutes or longer is invited to claim delay repay online.

Related topics:Brighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice