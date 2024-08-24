The owners of a pub in Patching, West Sussex, have been found guilty of four breaches of a noise abatement notice, according to Arun District Council.

Chair of the Licensing Committee Cllr Blanchard-Cooper said:“This successful prosecution follows significant investigations by our Environmental Health team, which should not have been necessary when simple steps could have been taken by the business to address noise concerns. Noise complaints were received within a matter of weeks of the operators taking over the business and their lack of response to the actions of the council is extremely disappointing. It is hoped the prosecution will result in positive behaviour change from the business and that it will not be necessary for the council to take further enforcement action.“Pubs are a very important part of the communities of Arun, as well as contributing positively to the economy and creating important jobs. However, we expect licensed premises to operate within the law and not cause unreasonable impacts to residents. It was very disappointing that it was necessary to Review the licence of this business given that following an Abatement Notice the business did not take steps to address noise impacts, putting profits before their legal responsibilities and the rights of residents to use their properties without being unreasonably impacted by noise. Prosecution is the very last resort for the council and this action is not taken lightly, however we will not hesitate to use the full extent of our legal powers to deal with persistent offenders.”