“Patient, kind and caring" Horsham Girlguiding leader to attend red carpet event

An inspirational Guide leader from Horsham is looking forward to attending an exclusive Girlguiding celebration.

Denice Felton will join hundreds of fellow Girlguiding volunteers at the upcoming Girlguiding Celebrates event in London’s West End.

The exciting event on September 29 will honour Girlguiding members who have been nominated for amazing things they have done, along with many of the charity’s most recent award-winning volunteers.

Denice was nominated by Natasha Matthews, also from Horsham, whose daughters Sasha, 12, and Mikaela, ten, both attend 1st Roffey Guides, which is led by Denice.

Mikaela Rossouw, Denice Felton and Sasha Rossouw (L-R).

“Denice is incredibly patient, kind and caring and I didn’t hesitate to nominate her to attend Girlguiding Celebrates, said Natasha. “My daughter Sasha has autism and ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder] and can be difficult to understand, but Denice has taken her under her wing and treats her like her own child.

“Sasha has dropped all her other clubs due to anxiety, but she always holds onto Guides with Denice and she looks forward to going every Wednesday. They do so many different activities there and the girls all have so much fun.

“I just wanted to thank Denice so very much for the seemingly effortless way she supports Sasha and the rest of our family.”

Denice, who has led the unit for 20 years, said: “This nomination makes me feel humble and grateful. We don't do it for recognition, but to help provide the girls with a fun and secure place to learn, play and enjoy.”

The unforgettable Girlguiding Celebrates event will see attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs, before enjoying a big party with lots of treats and glamorous variety-style entertainment with a Girlguiding twist.

“I am looking forward to the event and feel proud to have been chosen to be a part of it,” added Denice.

“l feel the nomination is very much for all of the leaders at our unit, we are very much a team.”

Denice was both a Brownie and a Guide when she was younger.

She began volunteering at 1st Roffey Guides in 2004, first as a unit helper, then assistant leader, co-leader and is now leader in charge.

“Guiding is a big part of my life,” said Denice. “I came into it without much self-confidence but volunteering with the girls has shown me that I have many skills. I have since been able to use them to help gain employment and I’ve learnt so much from supporting the girls to grow and learn."

The Girlguiding Celebrates event will be held on September 29 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.