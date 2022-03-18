Maria Caulfield MP and TV entertainer Paul Chuckle are backing end-of-life charity Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The Lewes MP pledged their support to the Great Daffodil Appeal and is encouraging local people in the Lewes constituency to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations also support the charity’s Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Maria Caulfield MP and TV entertainer Paul Chuckle are backing end-of-life charity Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign,

The campaign, held every March, was forced to cancel its public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year, fundraising events and collections are going ahead, and the charity is urging new and existing supporters to come forward to show their support.

Last year Marie Curie provided direct support to more than 69,000 people – a 15% rise on the previous year – which is more than ever before.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life, and that also has an impact on those they leave behind who are grieving.

“From the expert care given by Marie Curie Nurses, through to the reassuring voices on the support line – its services have never been more in need. But they can only continue to reach those in urgent need of help with the generosity of the public. That is why I am supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal this March.”

During the Great Daffodil Appeal the annual National Day of Reflection will take place. On March 23, the charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and take a moment to show their support for the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people we’ve lost.

Paul Chuckle, who has been a supporter of Marie Curie since 2015, said: “I’m proud to be part of the Great Daffodil Appeal, helping ensure Marie Curie can raise as much awareness and money as possible so they can be there for people in their final days, weeks, months.

“The charity does fantastic work. It’s dedicated team of nurses, doctors and support staff help make the end of life experience the best it can possibly be for everyone. So, I urge you to don a daffodil pin this March and unite with Marie Curie in our wish for a better end of life care for all.”

Ruth Driscoll, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, said: “We’re very grateful for the support of Maria Caulfield MP and Paul Chuckle in helping us to raise awareness of our much-loved Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Over the past year, Marie Curie has delivered direct care to more dying people than ever before. However, the pandemic isn’t over and the additional costs of operating to ensure we keep our beneficiaries and staff safe continues which is why the Great Daffodil Appeal is so important.

"We want to make sure that everyone affected by terminal illness, wherever they may live, gets the right support, at the right time – whether that is high quality nursing care, emotional and practical support, or fast access to the benefits they need.”