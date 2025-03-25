A football match will be held in memory of a grandfather, who was killed in Littlehampton last year – to raise money for the charity which supported the grieving family.

Paul Lawrence, 51, died in Gladonian Road on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The plumber and gas engineer lived in Cheal Way, half a mile from where he died.

An inquest – which was was opened last year – heard that the police received a call from ambulance crews ‘in relation to a suspicious cardiac arrest’ in a public place.

In February, loved ones and colleagues turned out en-mass to take part in a march from Brighton to Littlehampton, all devoted to the memory of Paul.

Paul Lawrence, 51, was killed in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton, in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, 2024. Photo: Sussex Police

A year on, a football match is being organised to keep his memory alive – and raise money for charity – whilst the family wait to find out what happened to Paul.

It will take place on Saturday, May 3 at Wick Football Club in Crabtree Park, Coomes Way.

Paul’s sister Shelley said: “As my family awaits justice, we are trying to focus on this fundraiser that’ll be something nice in his honour – a poignant memorable day whilst raising vital funds for Victim Support, a charity that has proven invaluable to my family.

"Please show your support and come along, all are welcome! Donations are deeply appreciated.”

The charity event will take place on Saturday, May 3 at Wick Football Club in Crabtree Park, Coomes Way. Photo contributed

Paul’s brother John said plans for the charity event are all ‘coming together nicely’.

He explained: “It's been a year since he died and, at the time, we got a lot of support.

"There was the charity walk that was organised by the people of Littlehampton. All his friends and family got together for the walk from Brighton to Littlehampton.

“Local pubs and people in Littlehampton really helped the family. The amount of giving and love that came from people who didn't even know Paul, it did help us.

"It also raised funds that helped with the funeral and everything so it was something that the family didn't have to worry about. That really helped us at the time and it helped with the grieving process.”

John said it is ‘amazing the stories we've heard’ about Paul since his death.

He added: “He helped so many people and he never spoke about it.

“He wouldn't boast about things. There's a lot of things I've learned about my brother now that I didn't know before.”

John said there was a time after Paul’s tragic death that he wanted to leave Littlehampton and ‘never go back’.

"But with all the help and what the local people did, it brought me back, and I didn't want to just leave Littlehampton,” he said.

"And we wanted to do something positive now in memory of Paul and to give something back.

"We thought, let's choose a charity that specifically helps families in these times.

“We've organised it with Wick Football Club, which is the local team to where Paul lived. They're letting us use the pitch for the match and we've got a team that is made up of his ex-co-workers and people from the club – so basically a Littlehampton-based team.

"We've made a team of family members and friends of Paul from all over the country. So people are coming from Wales, Scotland and London.

"We're just going to try and raise as much money as we can for Victim Support.

"It’s an ideal charity because they provide someone to talk to on the end of the phone and help the grieving process because no one ever prepares you for things like this.

"It’s a chance to give back to a worthy charity that does help people in need. We're going to raise as much as we can."

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/paul-lawrence-victims-support-fundraiser