The animal rescue world is mourning the death of Paul O’ Grady, who did so much to bring recognition to animals looking for homes across the country.
Dogs Trust, which has a centre in Shoreham and rehomes hundreds of dogs across Sussex, has joined many animal rescue charities in paying tribute to the TV legend.
In the tribute, Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady.
“Paul was a devoted dog lover, which shone through in his charity work and his television shows.
"He was a huge supporter, in particular, of dogs that were looking for their forever homes.
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and dogs at this difficult time.”