Paul O' Grady: Dogs Trust pays tribute after TV legend and dog rescue hero dies

Dogs Trust is among many charities based in Sussex that have paid tribute to Paul O’ Grady, an animal rescue hero, following his death.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:33 BST

The animal rescue world is mourning the death of Paul O’ Grady, who did so much to bring recognition to animals looking for homes across the country.

Dogs Trust, which has a centre in Shoreham and rehomes hundreds of dogs across Sussex, has joined many animal rescue charities in paying tribute to the TV legend.

In the tribute, Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady.

Dogs Trust is among many charities based in Sussex that have paid tribute to Paul O’ Grady, an animal rescue hero, following his death.
“Paul was a devoted dog lover, which shone through in his charity work and his television shows.

"He was a huge supporter, in particular, of dogs that were looking for their forever homes.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and dogs at this difficult time.”

You can read more tributes to Paul O’ Grady from Sussex animal rescue charities here.

