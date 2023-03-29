Edit Account-Sign Out
Paul O' Grady: RSPCA pays tribute after TV legend and dog rescue hero dies

The RSPCA is among many charities based in Sussex that have paid tribute to Paul O’ Grady, an animal rescue hero, following his death.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:25 BST

The animal rescue world is mourning the death of Paul O’ Grady, who did so much to bring recognition to animals looking for homes across the country.

In a tribute to the TV and radio legend, Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: "Paul O'Grady's love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness.

"His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA Animal Hero Award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb Winston from us who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.

Portrait of Paul O Grady and Winston the lamb in his new home. Photo: Joe Murphy/RSPCA
"The thoughts of all at the RSPCA are with his loved ones and our friends at Battersea at this difficult and sad time."

The RSPCA headquarters in based in Southwater, Horsham, and has branches in Chichester and Brighton.

You can read more tributes to Paul O’ Grady from Sussex animal rescue charities here.

