Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and their pets line streets to pay tribute to rescue dog hero

Paul O’Grady fans and their dogs have lined the streets for the TV star’s funeral today (Thursday, April 20).

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

Fans were invited to pay their respects in a procession through Mr O’Grady’s home town of Aldington in Kent, as the star’s coffin was carried to the church for a private service.

A beautiful floral tribute to the star’s beloved dog Buster, who died in 2009, could be seen in the hearse, while Mr O’Grady’s husband rode through on a carriage with one of the couple’s dogs on his lap.

Dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home are also expected to form a guard of honour as part of a private funeral service.

Paul O’Grady fans and their dogs have lined the streets for the TV star’s funeral today (Thursday, April 20).Paul O’Grady fans and their dogs have lined the streets for the TV star’s funeral today (Thursday, April 20).
The 67-year-old died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ last month and has left behind many of his beloved pets.

As the news broke, animal rescue charities, such as the RSPCA and Dogs Trust, paid tribute to the man who campaigned tirelessly and encouraged many families in the UK to adopt rescue dogs through his TV show For the Love of Dogs.

Mr O’Grady was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact the television show had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide, and adopted many from Battersea himself.

In a touching tribute, Battersea’s chief executive Peter Laurie said: “We cannot thank him enough for everything he did for our charity and for rescue animals worldwide.

"We will forever be indebted to him for his endless generosity and support.”

Read the tributes from Sussex-based animal rescue charities here.

