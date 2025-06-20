A funeral has been held in Sussex for a cardiologist, who ‘paved the way for countless lives to be saved'.

Professor Douglas Chamberlain CBE OStJ KSG died, aged 94, on May 22. He was remembered at the Sacred Heart Church in Norton Road on Friday (June 20).

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said Dr Chamberlain’s work in the early 1970s ‘led to the birth of the UK paramedic profession’ in Brighton.

The first ‘ambulance men’ had been selected for additional training by Dr Chamberlain, and they began to respond to patients equipped with the first ambulance defibrillators.

Jaqui Lindridge, chief paramedic officer for SECAmb: “It is with sadness that we have heard of the passing of renowned cardiologist and highly-respected associate of SECAmb, Professor Douglas Chamberlain. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.

“SECAmb is very proud and is fortunate to have had an extremely close working relationship with Professor Chamberlain for many years and he will be remembered extremely fondly by colleagues past and present.

“We would like to pay tribute to Douglas for his tireless work over the decades in striving for better outcomes for people suffering cardiac arrests in the community.

“A large portrait of Douglas takes pride of place at our Make Ready Centre in Brighton, Chamberlain House, which was opened and named in his honour in 2020.

“It is clear that Douglas’s legacy will continue to inspire colleagues in SECAmb and beyond and we thank him for his dedication and expertise in improving pre-hospital cardiac care.”

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said it was ‘saddened to hear of the passing’ of Dr Chamberlain, who ‘dedicated his long professional life’ to ‘transforming the response to a cardiac arrest’.

In his early career during the 1960s, Professor Chamberlain ‘initiated resuscitation training programmes’ within hospitals and the emergency services, the BHF said.

A spokesperson added: “He drove transformational and lasting change in national health policy and by the 1970s, he worked with BHF to set up the first CPR training programme, known as Heartstart.

“This initiative meant that members of the public would recognise a cardiac arrest and know how to do CPR.”

Paying tribute to Professor Chamberlain, Professor Bryan Williams OBE, our chief scientific and medical officer said: "From introducing the role of paramedics, to placing the first defibrillators in public places for anyone to use, Douglas paved the way for countless lives to be saved.

"His relentless passion and drive throughout his exemplary career, continues to inspire the generations that have come after him to persevere with improving the survival rates from cardiac arrest.

"Colleagues who had the pleasure of working with Douglas remember him fondly for his sharp intellect and excellent wit and sense of humour. He will be greatly missed. We send our sincere condolences to his family."