Pavement in Hastings collapses due to sinkhole

The situation was reported to Highways on Thursday July 31 and an emergency team was sent to deal with the situation.
The damage occurred to the pavement near the St Helens Park Road junction.
Residents in the area say that there has been a problem there for years, probably caused by underground water courses that undermine repairs. One resident said that it is at least the fourth sinkhole in that stretch of St Helens Road.
