Paws in the Park returns to Ardingly this May

Jacqueline Curtis, director of the consumer show, said: “The show is entering its 16th year, but my husband and I took the lead eight years ago. Originally the show was just Kent based but it made its home in the South of England Event Centre’s showground in 2013. Back then we expected around 6,000 visitors to attend the two-day event, but to our surprise we welcomed 15,000. This instantly demonstrated to us the gap in the market, and feedback showed that the location was also a reason to attend. We now see around 30,000 people and 9,000 four-legged friends attend our annual events.

“The show has something for everyone, and the vast space at the Event Centre means we can offer a wide selection of activities for the whole family. From fly ball and agility competitions, acts in the main arena, the ever-popular ‘Dog and Duck Show’, search and rescue teams, and even heel work to music, there’s plenty to see and experience. There are also around 100 stall holders covering everything your furry friend needs including nutritional products, accessories, canine therapy, alarms, and more. If this wasn’t enough, we have a vet on-hand to answer questions and many dog charities represented to educate and raise money for their good causes. People can make a proper day of it, and some even stay the weekend as we have enough room to accommodate campers here at the showground.”