Paws on the Lawn at Stanmer’s One Garden | Animal Magic

Paws on the Lawn at Stanmer's One Garden
As a local lad, my husband has fond memories of family picnics held in the meadows with the little church and pond in the background. And now the One Garden has become a destination in itself, thanks to the students at Plumpton College.
We strolled through all the various themed areas, and visited the plant shop. I enjoyed reminding myself what plants like echinacea look like. It is traditionally used short term to boost immunity during viral infections such as a cold, and for wound healing.
Chamomile is also used in wound healing, and as an infusion for anxiety and to aid relaxation. The seeds of the gingko plant can be toxic, but an extract of its leaves can be infused for asthma, bronchitis, fatigue, memory loss and tinnitus.
The milk thistle fruit is used for liver problems and high cholesterol, and to reduce the growth of cancer cells. Although study results are not clear about its real benefits for liver disease.
And the root of the valerian plant is used for sleep problems and anxiety.
The list of potential good that plants can do is very long, and I have always felt a bond with those who research and use them. Obviously, they can be very dangerous if used incorrectly. The foxglove plant has given us digoxin, a vital medication for heart disease. But it can be fatal if used incorrectly.