Pay once and visit all summer at East Sussex farm attraction

Pay Once, Visit All Summer is the offer from Sharnfold Farm, situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

Until September 2, pay just once for admission - and then you can enjoy unlimited return visits. You have to pre-book the tickets.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "Our offer allows you to immerse yourself in the farm's numerous attractions as many times as you like. Please join us to experience our Maize Maze, Sunflower Walk and all the usual fun Sharnfold has to offer.

"With our special pay once offer, you can return as often as you like throughout the summer holidays for free. We are looking forward to an incredibly busy and fun-filled summer here at Sharnfold."

Advance Tickets: £6.45 per person (booking fees apply). Under 2s go free. On-the-Gate Tickets: £7.95 per person.

Please note that return visits are not permitted on August 8. Visitors must present photo ID along with their original tickets for all return visits.

You can book tickets here

Have you read? Week long event to showcase wildlife at iconic Sussex forest

Have you read? Hastings Pride Festival saved at the eleventh hour

1 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold FarmPhoto: supplied

2 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold FarmPhoto: supplied

3 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold FarmPhoto: supplied