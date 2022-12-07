Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Peacehaven crossing petition 'reaches next step' after being handed to East Sussex County Council

A petition for safer crossings in Peacehaven were presented to the chair of East Sussex County Council.

By Frankie Elliott
5 minutes ago
Lewes District Councillor Ciarron Clarkson presents his petition with East Sussex County Councillor Christine Robinson, to the Chair of East Sussex County Council Peter Pragnell.
Lewes District Councillor Ciarron Clarkson presents his petition with East Sussex County Councillor Christine Robinson, to the Chair of East Sussex County Council Peter Pragnell.

Back in May, residents at Neville Lodge, a 31-apartment independent living retirement block, started a petition to ask the council for a pedestrian crossing at Sutton Avenue, to access the South Coast Road and Dell Park.

The petition collected over 350 signatures and was presented by a Lewes District councillor Ciarron Clarkson to East Sussex County councillor Peter Pragnell on Tuesday, December 6.

Hide Ad

Councillor Clarkson said: "We have a unique and independent high street in Peacehaven and many of the business owners supported the petition and encouraged their customers to sign it.

Most Popular

"There are lots of individual concerns about the roads in Peacehaven and this campaign has been able to unify many of them. Residents have told me how they feel trapped and unable to access social spaces like shops and parks due to the speed and volume of traffic.

Hide Ad

"Today we handed the petition to the Chair of East Sussex County Council Peter Pragnell and I had an opportunity to tell him some of the experiences residents have told me.”

According to the petition, the South Coast Road has very little opportunity in traffic breaks for members of the public to cross over the South Coast Road safely.

Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Secondary school student completes 10k swim for animal welfare charity

Hide Ad

60,000 metres of shingle 'crucial' to protecting Seaford homes and businesses

Southern Water turning Sussex rivers and beaches into sewers ‘Victorians would be ashamed of’

Hide Ad

Residents of the independent living block said they would like to access the Dell Park and the Promenade, but believe there is no safe crossing place to do so.

Councillor Clarkson continued: “Councillor Pragnell told me as a former coach driver he is familiar with the area of Sutton Avenue and the South Coast Road. He will also know that in 2022 further “improvements” to traffic flow on the roundabout at the bottom of Sutton Avenue exacerbated this issue.

Hide Ad

"The new road layout increased capacity and sped up traffic making crossing even more perilous. Whilst its important steps should be made to reduce traffic jams our priorities should be on reducing the numbers of cars on the road. We can do this by making short walkable journeys as safe as possible. This is not only good for the county’s drivers, it’s good for independent high streets, our health and for the environment."

PeacehavenResidentsEast Sussex County CouncilSouthern Water