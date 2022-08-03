Peacehaven musical theatre group receive £500 donation towards Cinderella pantomime in December

Peacehaven Players received the donation from local housebuilding company Barratt Southern Counties and will distribute the funds across the organisation’s services – to support its upcoming rehearsals for the large-scale Cinderella pantomime in December.

Georgie Bancroft, Chair of Peacehaven Players, commented: “Live performances are truly something special and now that we are closing out our successful summer production this year, we are excited to begin working on our pantomime showcase.

"Thanks to this donation we can hit the ground running with planning over the next few months to produce a great pantomime, and look forward to seeing our local community there to support us.”

Following its launch in 1997, the amateur theatre group showcases two major shows a year to local residents, a summer production and a pantomime at the Meriden Centre Community Hall.

This upcoming Christmas showcase will be supported by Barratt Southern Counties, with its donation helping to finance the sound and lighting of the production in the face of increasing energy costs.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “Peacehaven Players is a crucial part of the local arts industry, providing key opportunities for anyone interested in working backstage, on stage and front of house to gain work experience.