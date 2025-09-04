Peacehaven residents call on Morrisons to begin Meridian Centre development

Peacehaven residents are calling on a supermarket chain to speed up its delivery of a new town centre store.

In 2023, Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved long-awaited proposals to demolish the Meridian Centre and replace it with a Morrisons superstore, 10 smaller retail units and a new library space.

While work was initially expected to begin last year, the project is not yet underway. The supermarket chain says it is looking for a “development partner to bring the project forward”.

But residents say they are fed up with waiting, arguing the lack of a supermarket has had a severe impact on the town.

Peacehaven residents calling on Morrisons to begin development. Image credit: Ollie Leader/LDRS

Peacehaven and District Residents Association held a public meeting at the Meridian Centre site to discuss what comes next.

Thomas Rose, a Peacehaven resident for more than 40 years, said: “I think it is the will of the people; we need a supermarket but no one is listening. It’s been over two years now this has been closed and it is beyond a joke.”

Sarah Baverstock, a wheelchair user, said the lack of a supermarket in the town centre had changed the way she bought her groceries. She said: “It was easy enough to come down and do my shopping, to have help from the staff, because they all knew everyone. It was just a community-vibe really just to get your shopping.”

She added: “My family and friends have to help me get the shopping now, because it was easier to come just down the road to the supermarket here. We do need a supermarket.”

Stacey Collier said: “There are elderly people, there are disabled people, like my sister, who are struggling. This was a daily outing for some people, to get their food shopping, to see people and now they are having to rely on others, which takes their self-esteem away from them.”

Julie Alexander, chairwoman of Peacehaven and District Residents’ Association, said: “It’s not just the supermarket that’s missing, it’s all the smaller shops around there that you need in a town centre.

“It is the heart of Peacehaven and it is slowly stopping beating, because there is nowhere socially for people just to bump into people.”

Mrs Alexander also highlighted a petition launched by the town’s MP Chris Ward (Lab), which calls on Morrisons to ‘honour its commitments’ to the town. This petition has been signed by more than 1,800 people.

Julie’s husband, town and district ward councillor Ian Alexander (Lab), said: “They promised us a bus to take people to the nearest Morrisons; they haven’t done that. They put in a free click and collect service, which ran for about 18 months now it’s all being charged for.”

He added: “What I am saying is build it or butt out. Sell it off. You’ve either got to build it now or you sell it to someone who will build something, because we don’t have a supermarket.”

Morrisons first unveiled its development plans in 2021, securing planning permission for the development in 202

It had been expected to break ground last year, but in a statement shared with Peacehaven Town Council last October said it began to look at “revised proposals” as a result of “rising construction costs” and “changes in market demand on the retail units proposed.”

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the development has taken a number of years to progress.

“However, we have now appointed external property advisers to help find a development partner to bring the project forward and deliver a new viable town centre for Peacehaven.

“We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.”