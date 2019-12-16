Peacehaven social group saved from closure

A Peacehaven social club for over 55s has avoided closure after receiving support from a local organisation.

Havens Happy Club, which is held at St David’s Court, Peacehaven, is a fun, informal coffee morning.

Members of Peacehaven Happy Club catching up over crafts and crosswords

Closure of the hub has been avoided after The Havens Community Hub stepped in.

Havens will take over the running of the club from January 9 so it can continue to offer craft, music, refreshments, and quizzes as it has done for the past five years.

Director of the hub Paula Woolven said: “My vision for the Havens Community Hub was to support and create projects, based in the Havens area from Saltdean to Seaford, and to try to stop charities closing their doors because they provide loneliness and isolation busting community services to thousands of people along the coast.

“The volunteers at the Happy Club have done such a wonderful job providing a place to meet for older people and we would like to thank them for their dedication over the last few years.

“We are pleased to have been able to find volunteers to save this valuable service and look forward to many more happy times!”

To find out more about the Havens Happy Club, email havenscommunityhub@gmail.com