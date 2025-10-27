A pedestrian suffered facial injuries during a road collision in West Sussex during the night.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened just after midnight on Sunday (October 26).

Sussex Police added the collision happened in Three Bridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was injured in Three Bridges, Crawley, early on Sunday morning (October 26).

A pedestrian was injured in a collision in Three Bridges, Crawley

“At 12.05am police responded to an incident between a dark blue Ford Toureno and another car in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges.

“A passenger in the Toureno had got out of the car and suffered facial injuries after being reportedly struck by the other car.

“As we continue to work to establish the circumstances, we are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage prior or during the incident.

“Please email [email protected], or call 101, quoting serial 7 of 26/10.”