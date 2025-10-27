Pedestrian injured in Crawley collision

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Oct 2025, 07:39 GMT
A pedestrian suffered facial injuries during a road collision in West Sussex during the night.

Police said the incident happened just after midnight on Sunday (October 26).

Sussex Police added the collision happened in Three Bridges.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was injured in Three Bridges, Crawley, early on Sunday morning (October 26).

A pedestrian was injured in a collision in Three Bridges, Crawley

“At 12.05am police responded to an incident between a dark blue Ford Toureno and another car in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges.

“A passenger in the Toureno had got out of the car and suffered facial injuries after being reportedly struck by the other car.

“As we continue to work to establish the circumstances, we are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage prior or during the incident.

“Please email [email protected], or call 101, quoting serial 7 of 26/10.”

