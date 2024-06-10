Pedestrian pathway near Midhurst's biggest car park benefits from eco-friendly revamp
In a bid to improve ‘key arrival points’ throughout the town, teams at Midhurst Vision have rejuvenated the area around the town’s largest car park with new signage and more green space.
The 302-space car park, which also offers two hours free parking, is the biggest in town and the nearby footpath led straight into the town centre.
Despite being a major route from the car park to the town centre, a spokesperson at Midhurst Vision said the walk way was unloved and under-utilised: “The space was previously dominated by a square hard surface, grass and a mixture of evergreen shrubs,” they said. “It was poorly maintained and seemed a forgotten space. It is the main pedestrian route into town from our largest car park, but this was not clear to visitors.”
Now, thanks to the work, the organisation says footfall and use is already on the up, and the town council has agreed to take over maintenance of the area using local contractors, making sure it will be well-looked after and enjoyed throughout the years to come. Richard Watts, chair of Midhurst Town Council said: “We share Midhurst Vision’s aspirations for the town and are happy to work in partnership with them to bring them to fruition.”
The new signage provides a range of information about Midhurst and neighbouring attractions, as well as a QR code linking users to Visit Midhurst, with information about local shops, cafes and eateries. Reviving the space is one of several projects recommended by architects at Deacon Design when they reviewed the town centre to see how it could be improved – and the first of many for the team at Midhurst Vision.
“Midhurst has a huge amount to offer and we hope that these improvements offer a warm welcome and information that will help people explore the town and enhance their visit. We’re pleased to have played a role in the development of the Midhurst Vision Strategy for a number of years to support the local community,” said Tania Murphy, Divisional Manager Place for Chichester District Council.