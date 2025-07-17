People across West Sussex urged to share views on councils' shake-up

Residents, businesses and community groups across West Sussex are being asked to share their views about the future of their councils following plans for local government reorganisation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey has been launched asking people about where they live or work, the council services they use, and their thoughts about how their council could be structured in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has asked councils to explore how the reorganisation could work in the area, with the aim of creating a new unitary council – replacing the current two-tier system with a single-tier council responsible for all local services. Horsham District Council leader Martin Boffey said: “The process of local government reorganisation will bring significant changes to how our area is represented, how services are managed, and how they are delivered for our residents.

Have your say on plans for a shake-up of local councils across West Sussex

“The government has asked us to ensure that the model we propose aligns with local needs and is shaped by local voices. Our residents, businesses, and communities are at the centre of this. That is why it is so important that we hear from as many people as possible at this stage.

"Whether you live, work, or run a business in Horsham district, your views will play a vital role in shaping the proposals we develop.

“I am committed to ensuring our recommendations to government are informed by the people they will affect most, all of us who call this area home. I strongly encourage everyone to share their views in our survey."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposed local government restructure, instead of having separate county and district or borough councils, everything would be brought together into one organisation – from bin collections and housing to education and adult social care.

Town or parish councils will remain as they are. This is different from devolution, which involves transferring powers from central government to regions and will create a Mayoral Combined Authority for Sussex and Brighton. A council spokesperson added: “This is a significant change that will affect how local services are run in the future – and how decisions are made about the things that matter most to you. That’s why it’s vital that residents, businesses and community groups have their say at this early stage.” Once the business case has been submitted on September 26, the Government will begin a formal consultation process. A Government decision on the reorganisation in West Sussex is expected in spring 2026. The spokesperson added: “Whatever changes are agreed, vital local services will continue – from waste collection and public health to care for older people and support for families. The aim of local government reorganisation is not to reduce services, but to simplify how they are delivered and to ensure that local voices are heard more clearly in decision-making.”

To take part in the survey go to www.shapingwestsussex.org The survey will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday August 13.