People can have their say on Hastings Castle visitor centre and West Hill Cafe

It takes place at the Old Observer Building in Cambridge Road, on Saturday October 18, from 12pm – 4pm and has been organised by Troika Projects, the team that was chosen by Hastings Borough Council to drive the project forward.

People will be able to meet the team and have their say on the future proposals.

Troika Projects have set up a temporary coffee and food kiosk in front of the closed West Hill Cafe until it can be re-furbished and re-opened. It means people can still enjoy the sweeping views over the fishing beach and harbour that the original cafe offered.

The proposal includes a cafe, restaurant, new interpretation and visitor experience to retell the story of Hastings Castle, retail and community space.

Additionally, a new platform lift will provide step-free access from the West Hill Lift top station to all spaces.

Hastings Borough Council says the aim is to transform Hastings Castle and West Hill Cafe site into a significant cultural destination with a focus on heritage, sustainability, and community engagement.

Troika Projects, who are a local consortium and based in Hastings, working alongside architects, Poroban and Heritage and Planning Consultants, Purcell and contractors Colbran and Wingrove, emerged as preferred partner following a competitive evaluation process.

Hastings Council leader Julia Hilton said: “I am delighted the panel has appointed Troika Projects to deliver this transformative project. Their exciting plans and proven expertise in hospitality and visitor experience are set to elevate the cafe and castle area into a leading destination in our town. I am looking forward to seeing them develop their vision into reality, making this site a must-visit for both locals and tourists.”

Celia Farrar, of Troika Projects, said: "Troika Projects are thrilled to have been selected to work with the council to develop the iconic site of the West Hill Cafe and Hastings Castle, the flagship project of the Town Deal Programme. We understand the historic importance of the site to the town and we can’t wait to get going on developing our carefully thought-out plans into a reality.”

1 . Hastings Castle Hastings Castle Photo: supplied

2 . The West Hill Cafe The West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

3 . West Hill Cafe Kiosk West Hill Cafe Kiosk Photo: supplied