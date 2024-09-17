People can have their say on the new Hastings Castle and West Hill Café project

It will be led by Hastings Council leader Julia Hilton and Celia Farrar from Troika Projects Limited, who were awarded the contract for the project

And people will be able to ask questions about the project by sending them to [email protected] before the end of Wednesday 18 September. The session will be live on both Hastings Town Deal and HBC Facebook pages from 10.30-10.45am on Friday morning, and the session will be available to watch again if you can’t watch live.

To find out about the proposals, visit www.hastingstowndeal.co.uk.

Troika Projects Ltd was set up by the people behind the successful Heist project in St Leonards, which saw a derelict bank being converted into a popular food and drink hall.

The West Hill Café close to the rocks and Ladies Parlour has stunning sea views across the Old Town, seafront, harbour and Hastings Country Park. Yet, to much local annoyance, it remained closed throughout the summer last year during a long-running dispute between the Council and a tenant and fell into neglect. It has remained closed this summer.

The new proposal includes a café, restaurant, new interpretation visitor experience to retell the story of Hastings Castle, retail and community space. Additionally, a new platform lift provides step-free access from the West Hill Lift top station to all spaces. The ambition is to transform Hastings Castle and West Hill Café site into a significant cultural destination with a focus on heritage, sustainability, and community engagement.

Troika Projects, who are a local consortium and based in Hastings, working alongside architects, Poroban and Heritage and Planning Consultants, Purcell and contractors Colbran and Wingrove, emerged as the preferred partner following a competitive evaluation process.

The selection process began in March when the council issued a Request for Proposals (RFP), which concluded on 3 June. Developed in collaboration with Blue Horizon Ventures, an independent assessor. It attracted three strong submissions. The council in partnership with the independent assessor, a specialist culture, heritage and arts consultancy, facilitated the evaluation process to identify the winning proposal.

Celia Farrar, Troika Projects said: "Troika Projects are thrilled to have been selected to work with the council to develop the iconic site of the West Hill Café and Hastings Castle, the flagship project of the Town Deal Programme. We understand the historic importance of the site to the town and we can’t wait to get going on developing our carefully thought-out plans into a reality”.

The council claims the redevelopment is poised to be a cornerstone in Hastings’ Town Fund Programme, blending history with modern amenities to create a vibrant, engaging space for all with an immersive interpretation centre that celebrates the rich history of Hastings Castle.

Have you read? Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival in 41 pictures

Have you read? Safety concerns over school’s mobile phone ban raised in Parliament

1 . Hastings Castle Project The West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Castle Project Plans to improve West Hill Cafe and Hastings Castle Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Castle Project View from the West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Castle Project View from the West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied