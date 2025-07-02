People hit the beach at Hastings as temperatures soar

The beach was busy from the Harbour Arm to St Leonards and people sunbathed and took to the water to cool down.

It follows from the Met Office announcing that England had its warmest June on record with a mean temperature of 16.9 degrees.

Despite rainy spells on July 2, the warm weather is set to continue on Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching 24 degrees. Saturday will see cloudier weather and brisk winds.

