People hit the beach at Hastings as temperatures soar

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
People took full advantage of the good weather on the first day of July with temperatures in the high twenties.

The beach was busy from the Harbour Arm to St Leonards and people sunbathed and took to the water to cool down.

It follows from the Met Office announcing that England had its warmest June on record with a mean temperature of 16.9 degrees.

Despite rainy spells on July 2, the warm weather is set to continue on Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching 24 degrees. Saturday will see cloudier weather and brisk winds.

