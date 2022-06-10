People invited to join Hastings beach clean

The Big Hastings Beach Clean, organised by Hastings Aquarium, will see people from across East Sussex pick up litter from the beach as part of a wider national campaign.
Mark Howie, Hastings Aquarium, said: ”There are five point two five trillion pieces of plastic waste estimated to be in our oceans. 269,000 tons float, four billion microfibers dwell below the surface.
"Seventy per cent of our debris sinks into the ocean's ecosystem, 15 per cent floats, and 15 per cent lands on our beaches, it is vitally important that we do our bit to help keep such a beautiful area of coastline clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have such a fantastic beach and it is our duty to help protect it.”
People are asked to meet at the aquarium at 10am on the day. Litter pickers, gloves, and refuse bags will be provided.