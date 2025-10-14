A care home in Hastings, which looks after people with complex learning disabilities, has been praised by inspectors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary House, on The Ridge, is run by Martha Trust, and provides personal and nursing care for up to 15 people.

At its last inspection in May 2023 it was given an overall rating of 'requires improvement' by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However in its latest inspection the home was given an overall rating of 'good'.

Mary House, on The Ridge, in Hastings. Picture: Google Street View

The CQC carried out its latest inspection in August this year and published its report last Thursday (October 9).

In their report CQC inspectors said: “Mary House is a care home providing personal and nursing care to up to 15 people. The service provides support to people with complex learning disabilities, autistic people, and people with physical disabilities.

“The service was last inspected in May 2023 and rated Requires Improvement. This inspection was planned to follow up on previous breaches of regulations relating to safe care and treatment, and good governance. At this inspection we found sufficient improvements had been made and the provider had met the breaches of regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a proactive and positive culture of safety, based on openness and transparency.

“Lessons were learnt to continually identify and embed good practice. For example, medicine errors were taken seriously and extra training to support staff in safe medicine practices as the need arose.

“Risks to people were managed safely and enabled people with complex needs to take risks within a risk assessment framework. People were supported by a staffing team that were fully trained and who had been safely recruited into the service. The service was well-maintained, clean and personal protective equipment (PPE) was used appropriately. Medicines were stored and administered safely.”

The CQC said people’s independence was encouraged and people were ‘supported to make simple decisions about their daily lives’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Staff treated people with kindness and respect. People were encouraged and enabled to be as independent as possible supported by dedicated and committed staff. Staff welfare and support was respected by the registered manager and staff told us they felt supported.

“Care was person-centred and people that were non-verbal had a variety of ways that they could communicate, supported by a staff team that knew them well. People could engage in whatever activities they chose and were supported to go out into the community for events and trips.

“The registered manager had a clear vision of the future of the service with people’s care and supporting them to lead their best lives, at the centre of future plans. Robust governance processes were in place and systems for sharing good practice and learning from when things went wrong, were shared with staff.

“People who lived in Mary House were unable to communicate verbally and therefore we spent time with people observing interactions. Our observations told us that staff supported people in a kind, and respectful manner, and that people were happy, relaxed and content to be with the staff. People were treated with understanding and compassion, staff were able to assess people’s moods and how they were feeling through their own observations, because they knew them well.”