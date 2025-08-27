'Perfect match came forward' - Sussex animal rescue service rehomes dog with loving family with help of Ken Bruce

An animal rescue service in Shoreham has rehomed a dog with a loving family, with the help of radio presenter Ken Bruce.

Dogs Trust Shoreham cares for hundreds of dogs every year – ‘many with their own unique challenges’.

Until recently, among these dogs was Athena – a ‘beautiful Cane Corso crossbreed’. But she has now found her forever home, ‘after plenty of patience’.

"This rescue dog has landed on her paws with a loving family who are committed to giving her the stability, space, and affection she deserves, after spending 283 days in Dogs Trust’s care,” a spokesperson for the dog rescue, rehoming and adoption service said.

"Athena first came into Dogs Trust Shoreham’s care through the charity’s Canine Care Card Scheme, which ensures dogs are looked after if their owners pass away or can no longer care for them.

"Just one year old at the time, Athena faced an uncertain future. Understandably overwhelmed by such a major life change, she arrived unsure of her new world.

"Despite being initially cautious, Athena’s personality soon began to shine through. She built strong bonds with staff, enjoyed gentle games of tug, and gradually gained confidence through ongoing training, which her new family is keen to continue in her new home.”

Athena’s story was shared on Greatest Hits Radio by presenter Ken Bruce as part of the ‘Ken Bruce’s Underdogs’ partnership. This helped to spread the word about Dogs Trust’s rescue dogs in need of their forever home.

"Her story touched the hearts of many, and it wasn’t long before the perfect match came forward,” Dogs Trust Shoreham spokesperson said.

"Athena was successfully matched with Carol and Andrew and now lives in West Sussex, where she is truly spoilt with all her favourite things, including swimming in rivers and enjoying outdoor walks through the countryside.

"Stories like Athena’s prove that, with the right support and a little bit of patience, every dog deserves a second chance at a happy life.”

Michaela Wells, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham said Athena ‘touched the hearts of everyone here’.

She added: “Watching her go from a nervous, unsure pup to the happy, loved dog she is today has been incredibly rewarding. We’re so proud of her journey and thrilled she’s found a home where she can thrive.

"Seeing her now, relaxed and surrounded by love, is exactly why we do what we do. She’s a real testament to the idea that with kindness, training, and a bit of time, even the most sensitive dogs can find their happy ever after.”

For more information on the Canine Care Card Scheme or to find out about dogs still looking for homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.