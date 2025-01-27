'Perfect opportunity' as recently refurbished restaurant in the heart of Midhurst goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recently refurbished restaurant could be the ‘perfect opportunity’ for a young couple in the hospitality industry, current owners say, as it goes up for sale.

But, with space for some 35 covers and an excellent reputation among locals, as well as a central location in a West Sussex town frequented by visitors, it could be a great opportunity for a business team looking to set up somewhere new.

The restaurant is currently only open on Fridays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner service, but it benefits from a full licence, and a new owner could expand the opening hours and offer additional services to increase revenue.

The Midhurst Restaurant

"The restaurant’s versatile layout and excellent location make it ideally suited for a wide range of culinary styles. Whether continuing with the current French offering or transitioning to a new concept, this property provides the perfect foundation to realize your vision,” a spokesperson for Daltons Business, which has listed the property alongside Watkins Commercial, said.

Current owner Stèphane Jacob, said the business is absolutely viable, and only wants to sell in order to focus on other ventures and spending more time with his family. “We’re not 25-years-old anymore,” he said. “And really we’re moving towards a sort of semi-retirement, so it’s just too much.

“Everything is already there, everything is new – there are new tables, new floors, a new kitchen it’s all brand new. It would be perfect for a young couple – a chef and his wife or something like that – to set up in.

"For me, they can set it up as anything – whatever the new person wants to do. We have a full licence, so you could open something where you do lunch and dinner five days a week, but do more a bit more work as a bar in the evenings. But that would mean working evenings and weekends.”

The restaurant opened last summer, and Mr Jacob is keen to make a sale soon, but has promised customers – many of whom are enthusiastic about the restaurant’s quality – that he’ll stay at the helm until a sale is secure.