Perfect winter morning as powdering of snow transforms Priory Park in Chichester

Beautiful at worst of times – the historic city looks even better under a faint powdering of newly-fallen snow, as these pictures – taken in Priory Park earlier today – prove.
With the city’s Christmas light switch on taking place later this weekend, despite concessions made for wet, windy weather, the light snow couldn’t have come at a better time; Sussex really is gearing up for Christmas.
1.
The bowling green at Priory Park. Photo: Connor Gormley
2.
Snow settling on the roof of Fenwicks Cafe, in Priory Park. Photo: Connor Gormley
3.
Snow settles on a wooden fence around the bowling green. Photo: Connor Gormley
4.
Snow at the bottom of the park's Norman Motte. Photo: Connor Gormley
