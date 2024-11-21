Greyfriars Chapel in the light snowGreyfriars Chapel in the light snow
Perfect winter morning as powdering of snow transforms Priory Park in Chichester

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:56 GMT
Snow was reported all over Sussex this morning (November 21), and Chichester was no different.

Beautiful at worst of times – the historic city looks even better under a faint powdering of newly-fallen snow, as these pictures – taken in Priory Park earlier today – prove.

With the city’s Christmas light switch on taking place later this weekend, despite concessions made for wet, windy weather, the light snow couldn’t have come at a better time; Sussex really is gearing up for Christmas.

The bowling green at Priory Park.

Snow settling on the roof of Fenwicks Cafe, in Priory Park.

Snow settles on a wooden fence around the bowling green.

Snow at the bottom of the park's Norman Motte.

