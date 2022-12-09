Permission sought for an estate agents to become a takeaway in Bognor Regis
Permission has been sought for the change of use of an estate agents in Bognor Regis into a takeaway serving drinks and cold snacks.
By Nikki Jeffery
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 3:15pm
An application has been made to change the use of 7 Lyon Street with opening hours Monday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm.
The application said the shop will be used for takeaway coffee, bubble tea, soft drinks, smoothies and cold snacks.
To see the plans go to the Arun planning portal and use the search reference BR/265/22/CLP.
