Perseid meteor shower: Sussex location named as one of the best places to witness the phenomenon; when is best time to see them?

A beauty spot in Sussex has been named as one of the best places to witness the Perseid meteor shower.

Stargazers will hopefully be able to see the annual Perseid meteor shower dart across the sky as the phenomenon reaches its peak this week.

The Perseids shower can bring up to 100 meteors per hour at its peak - including bright streaks and fireballs – creating a spectacular site for stargazers. The phenomenon has been recurring for centuries and is the result of Earth passing through a cloud of dust left behind the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

The meteors, which are typically no bigger than a grain of sand, burn up as they hit the Earth's atmosphere at 36 miles per second, producing bright trails of light. Perseids – named after Perseus, the constellation that the meteors are believed to originate from – are also known for their fireballs.

To help keen stargazers find the perfect location for witnessing the Perseids meteor shower, Planet Cruise has conducted a study to find the top global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.

A spokesperson for the travel agent said: “Black Down in West Sussex secures its place among the UK’s top ten astro-tourism destinations, ranking seventh on the list.

"As the highest point in the South Downs National Park, it offers stunning panoramic views and impressively dark skies, with minimal light pollution allowing stargazers to clearly observe constellations, planets, and even the Milky Way.

"The tranquil heathland and wooded landscapes create a peaceful atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for night sky enthusiasts. Whether you’re an amateur astronomer or simply looking to escape city lights, Black Down promises an unforgettable celestial experience.”

Planet Cruise described the South Downs beauty spot as ‘perfect for seeing the solar eclipse’ on Saturday.

It added: “The Perseid meteor shower is active between 17 July and 24 August, with the number of meteors increasing every night until it reaches a peak of up to 60 meteors per hour on the night of the 12th August. The best time to see them will be between 12am-5:30am.

"Several celestial phenomena lit up our sky this year, including the solar eclipse and northern lights, leading to interest in astronomical events and astro-tourism rapidly growing in popularity. In fact, there has been a 53 per cent increase in travellers seeking destinations to experience the Aurora Borealis, while almost a third (28 per cent) plan to visit Dark Sky Reserves this year.”