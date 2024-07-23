Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person was airlifted to hospital after falling under cliffs in Hastings on Saturday afternoon (July 20).

Hastings RNLI said it launched its lifeboat just before 3.15pm after it received reports that someone had fallen six metres under the cliffs at Ecclesbourne Glen.

The coastguard helicopter was then called to the scene, which airlifted the injured person to hospital.

A spokesperson for Hastings RNLI said: “Hastings inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 3.14pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a person who had fallen six metres under the cliffs at Ecclesbourne Glen.

“The inshore lifeboat and her volunteer crew were quickly on scene and after assessing the casualty it was deemed the safest way to extricate the person was by helicopter.

“Shortly afterwards, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 163 was on scene and safely airlifted the casualty to the Conquest Hospital.