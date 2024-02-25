Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The person died after they were struck by a train near Crawley railway station.

The railway line between Three Bridges and Horsham was closed in both directions following the incident on Friday (February 23).

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Crawley railway station just before 2pm on (February 23) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.