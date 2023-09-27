Person dies after 'falling from height' in Hastings
A person died after falling for a height during the night in Hastings, it was confirmed today (Wednesday, September 27).
The incident happened at around 12.45am last Wednesday (September 20).
A South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended White Rock after receiving reports a person had fallen from height at approximately 12.45am on September 20. The person sadly died at the scene.”
