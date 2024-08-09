Person rescued by Eastbourne RNLI after being cut off by tide by Belle Tout Lighthouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was rescued by volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI after they were cut off by the tide under Bell Tout Lighthouse.

At 1.03pm on Tuesday, August 8, Solent Coastguard requested the launch of the RNLI’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat 'David H' to a report of a person cut of by the tide under Belle Tout Lighthouse at Beachy Head.

The volunteer crew responded to the call alongside coastguard helicopters and local coastguard crews and hastily launched the lifeboat, making best speed to the scene.

As the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) crew arrived on scene alongside coastguard helicopter 'Rescue 163' and local coastguards, they located the person, cut off with no escape.

A crew member was transferred ashore to check on the person’s welfare and fit a life jacket.

The person in trouble was then brought onto the ILB and returned to Birling Gap, where they were passed into the care of HM Coastguard.

This afternoon the team were tasked to locate a walker trapped by the incoming tide below Belle Tout lighthouse. Spotted by a passing Dutch motor yacht, raising the alarm via VHF.

"Once we located the yacht which sat on standby nearby the casualty, the inshore lifeboat recovered them back to Birling Gap to reunite them with their family.

"Please check tide times and conditions when walking the base of the cliffs, the walk is a lot longer and trickier than you think.

"Thanks to RNLI Eastbourne, Eastbourne Coastguard, Newhaven Coastguard, Coastguard helicopter 163 and Dankjewel en goeie reis to the Dutch vessel."