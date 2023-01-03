Person taken to hospital after dog is swept out to sea in Littlehampton

A person was taken to hospital after trying to save a dog that had been swept out to sea in Littlehampton, the coastguard has said.

HM Coastguard said it received multiple 999 calls about the incident just before 2.15pm on Monday, January 2.

An eye-witness said a collie jumped into the fast-moving water to catch its ball before their partner went in to help the animal. They explained that the person was dragged by the water round to the next bay while holding the dog by its collar.

The spokesperson added: “The dog had entered the water near the mouth of the River Arun, before the tide swept it out to sea. The member of public then entered the water in an attempt to swim after the dog.”

Mouth of the River Arun. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Littlehampton Coastguard rescue team, Shoreham Coastguard rescue team, Littlehampton RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service were all sent, according to the coastguard.

The coastguard spokesperson added: “Thankfully, the pair were able to get to shore. However, the member of public has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

