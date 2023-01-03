Person taken to hospital after dog is swept out to sea in Littlehampton

HM Coastguard said it received multiple 999 calls about the incident just before 2.15pm on Monday, January 2.
An eye-witness said a collie jumped into the fast-moving water to catch its ball before their partner went in to help the animal. They explained that the person was dragged by the water round to the next bay while holding the dog by its collar.
The spokesperson added: “The dog had entered the water near the mouth of the River Arun, before the tide swept it out to sea. The member of public then entered the water in an attempt to swim after the dog.”
Littlehampton Coastguard rescue team, Shoreham Coastguard rescue team, Littlehampton RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service were all sent, according to the coastguard.
The coastguard spokesperson added: “Thankfully, the pair were able to get to shore. However, the member of public has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”
HM Coastguard’s Connie Phelps said: “If your dog does get into difficulty at the coast, please don’t be tempted to rescue them yourself, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Around the UK’s coast we respond to incidents where people have risked their own lives to save their dogs from the sea or cliffs, sometimes with tragic consequences. Please, don’t risk your life, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”