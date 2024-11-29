Pet rabbits found dumped in rubbish bin in Horsham
Now a heart-felt appeal is going out from rescuers – who have branded the animals’ abandonment as ‘cruel and uncompassionate’ – in a bid to stop any further animal suffering.
A carer at Bridges Court retirement homes in Horsham first discovered two young rabbits in a wheelie bin on November 18 – with another rabbit found abandoned in the same place days later.
Cliff Santini-Bradbury of Holbrook Animal Rescue in Horsham decribed what happened. “Luckily, when rubbish was taken to the bin on Tuesday morning, a carer looked in the bin as she put the sacks of rubbish in, and saw in the bottom two small rabbits.
"If she had just thrown the rubbish in, then undoubtedly the rabbits would have died before too long. Within an hour they were bought into us at Holbrook Animal Rescue, suffering from hypothermia and unable to eat or drink.
"During the next few hours of slowly warming them up and improvements were seen and eventually they were both starting to eat. These rabbits were terrified and simply tried to hide all the time – the whole ordeal was just too much for them. However by the following day they had already become much friendlier and now do not mind being handled.
“Now, on Wednesday November 27, another rabbit was found in the same bin by staff – this too was fetched into us, very dirty and frightened. It’s very surprising that any of these rabbits survived the night in the bin when they were dumped as the temperatures were below freezing and whoever dumped them would have been well aware of this.
“We are hoping that the owner of these rabbits does not have any more, but if they do, please simply hand them into a rescue centre, and avoid animal suffering.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.