Petanque craze hits popular St Leonards seafront cafe

Petanque, or boule, is similar to bowls but uses metal balls that are pitched toward a ‘jack’ on a sand or gravel lane. It is popular in France and Belgium.

Earlier this year the newly re-opened Plough pub, on the West Hill, set up a petanque lane in its garden, which proved popular with pub-goers.

Goat ledge has set up a Tuesday league, which got underway this week.

The new petanque lanes at Goat Ledge

The cafe, situated on the lower promenade, next to the beach, offers a wide range of fresh food, including vegetarian and vegan options as well as local beers and ciders.

Pop down and ask a member of staff if you are interested in playing or taking part in the league.

