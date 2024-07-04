Peter Cooper Motor Group hits £250,000 milestone at annual golf event at Goodwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peter Cooper Motor Group is proud to announce that its annual golf event at Goodwood Golf Club has successfully pushed its fundraising total to an impressive £250,000 over the past 11 years. This year’s event brought together employees, customers, and partners for a day of friendly competition and charitable giving.

The annual golf day, which raised £23,000 on the day, has become a highly anticipated tradition for the Peter Cooper Motor Group community, combining the love of golf with the commitment to supporting local charities.

A classic four-ball shotgun tournament got things underway on the famous Downs Course with over 100 players competing for individual and team prizes, including nearest the pin, longest drive, a ‘scrap car challenge’ and also a chance to win a car with a hole in one. An auction significantly contributed to the fundraising efforts at the end of the afternoon.

Darren Cooper, Managing Director of Peter Cooper Motor Group, expressed his gratitude to all who participated and supported the event: “Reaching the £250,000 milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the generosity and spirit of our great community of friends and customers.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years, from our dedicated staff to our valued clients and partners. Together, we will help make a significant impact on the lives of many in our local area, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”