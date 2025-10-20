A senior county councillor has considered calls to improve pedestrian safety in Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (October 20), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition — signed by at least 770 people — calling on the authority to both install a zebra crossing on Lewes Road and lower its speed limit to 20mph.

Speaking during the meeting, lead petitioner Vera Zakharov said the calls had been prompted by a serious collision on the road in June, which involved a young child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Zakharov said: “We as a community are immensely grateful that the little girl involved … turned out okay. It certainly could have been worse.

Lewes Road Newhaven. Image via Google Maps.

“It was this deep concern and worry over her wellbeing that had prompted me to start the petition and prompted such an immense response from the local community and the wider community in the Ouse Valley.

“This was a matter of when, not if. Many of us — myself included, my family — have often felt very unsafe crossing Lewes Road.”

She added: “It is unavoidable to use the road. We have two playgrounds on either side, we have a school. It is the main thoroughfare for North Valley residents into the town centre … so we feel it is beyond time to have something on Lewes Road to allow people — particularly families living on either side — to be able to cross safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dowling thanked petitioners for attending and raising the issue, noting how their proposals are currently in the process of being assessed for possible inclusion within the council’s programme of local transport improvements.

They said the results of this assessment could see the proposals taken forward for a detailed appraisal, if they meet a benchmark score. The results of the assessment are expected to be published next month.

But officers also stressed that a 20mph limit would be unlikely to be effective without a traffic calming measures being installed on the road.

Officers said this view was partly based on a speed survey of the road, carried out last month. This indicated the average speed of drivers is 27mph for northbound traffic and 24mph for southbound traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also notes how Sussex Police had supplied collision data for the stretch of road. This data, officers said, recorded one serious and three slight personal injury crashes over the past three years, but that speed was not considered to be a factor in any of these collisions.

Speaking during the meeting, Lewes MP James MacCleary asked for the council to also consider other factors when making its decision.

Mr MacCleary, who also represents the area as its county councillor, said: “I welcome it going into the forthcoming projects to be reviewed. I hope that it will be viewed favourably.

“I hope that the council will take into account the other things, other than simply the number of incidents there have been, in terms of ways the community can be made to feel safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that … there are schools nearby, the road is very fast at some times in the day and the visibility for pedestrians to incoming traffic, because of the camber of the road, is actually very, very difficult in some places; particularly for small children who can’t necessarily move as quickly as others if they have a vehicle coming towards them.”

Mr MacCleary also stated a view that a 20mph speed limit signs would be effective at reducing the road’s speed, even without the council installing more expensive traffic calming measures.