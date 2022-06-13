The price of unleaded petrol rose above £2 per litre in Sussex last week.

Last week, National World reported the cost of a full tank of petrol for an average family car has exceeded £100 for the first time.

It now costs on average £100.27 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

Now, thanks to petrolprices.com you can keep up with the latest prices in Worthing.

These are latest prices available to us:

Asda Ferring Worthing Automat: Unleaded 180.7p, Diesel 186.7p (June 13),

Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm: Unleaded 182.9p, Diesel 191.9p (June 13)

Tesco West Durrington Extra: Unleaded 182.9p, Diesel 191.9p (June 13)

Durrington Express: Unleaded 183.9p, Diesel 191.9p (June 12)

Co-op Durrington Co-op Durrington: Unleaded 184.9p (June 9), Diesel 191.9p (June 11)

BP Lancing (Manor Road service station): Unleaded 184.9p (June 7), Diesel 195.9p (June 13)

Esso (MFG) Arundel Road: Unleaded 184.9p (June 12), Diesel 191.9p (June 11)

Shell (MFG) Worthing: Unleaded 185.9p (June 13), Diesel 192.9p (June 13)

BP Brighton Road (MFG Brooklands): Unleaded 185.9p (June 9), Diesel 191.9p (June 10)

Jet Worthing (Findon Road Service Station): Unleaded 185.9p (June 12), Diesel 195.9p (June 12)

BP Findon Road (Findon Valley SF Connect): Unleaded 186.9p (June 12), Diesel 195.9p (June 12)

Esso Heene Road: Unleaded 189.9p (June 12), Diesel 189.9p (June 12)

Harvest Energy Worthing (Steeles of Worthing): Unleaded 189.9p (June 13), Diesel 195.5p (June 13)

Why have fuel prices risen?

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing sharply since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It fell back slightly in April but is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as world economies open up again. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has also caused uncertainty and instability in global markets.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, responsible for around 10% of global oil output and its invasion of Ukraine has caused fears that its supply to international markets could be affected. Many countries have also announced their intention to ban imports of Russian gas and oil, which has pushed up the price of supplies from other oil-producing nations.