Petrolhead's paradise as car show returns to Bognor Regis

The yearly car show returned on Sunday (July 06), boasting live music, a screening of the F1 British Grand Prix live from Silverstone, a charity fair, and plenty of fun and games for the little ones, it proved just as popular as ever, drawing in hundreds of visitors from all over town.

But the main attractions were, without question, the motors themselves: from Oldsmobile to Ford, Chevrolet to Rolls Royce, the range of classic cars on offer spanned several decades and a wide range of manufacturers, giving visitors a chance to journey back through time and experience the supercars of their youth in all their glory.

For classic car owner Martin Pester, whose Sunbeam Tiger drew in crowds of admirers, the gala was also a chance to show off months of hard work. “In a strange way, it’s the challenge that keeps you going,” he said. “I’ve always got a car being restored – and this one has taken me pretty much two years to iron out. It’s had a full rebuild, it had problems with leaking petrol, it leaked water. And it’s the same with any car; all of a sudden you’ll go out one day and it’ll drive perfectly, and nothing will go wrong and you’ll come back with a big smile on your face.”

For others, like Bognor Regis Mayor Gill Yeates, the motor gala is a chance to showcase the community spirit that makes Bognor Regis special.”I think it’s important that (the Town Council) runs free events like this. We’re raising the town’s profile, which is important. But it’s nice to bring people together like this.”

The event takes place not long after Bognor Regis was rated the ‘worst seaside town in the UK’ by this year’s Which? national survey – an outcome Cllr Yeates called ‘disappointing’. “I’m sorry for those people who had a negative experience here, but clearly for local people, there are fantastic events going on – and we’ve got a lot of inward investment, and you have to assume that's going to be for a reason."

