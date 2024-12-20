'Pets aren't Christmas gifts' - RSPCA warns as Chichester branch takes on more dogs left behind by owners

The RSPCA is reminding people not to buy pets as Christmas presents, after Mount Noddy, in Chichester, took in a ten-week old puppy who’d been a surprise gift earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautiful border collie Nanna was taken in by the RSPCA’s Mount Noddy Animal Centre after she was bought as a surprise gift just before Christmas.

James O'Connor, who works at the centre, said Nanna’s arrival upset her owner’s other dogs, and she found it ‘unmanageable’. Now, Nanna is waiting to be adopted at Mount Noddy, and has been fostered over the Christmas period by one of the centre’s team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s such a sweetheart and has settled into her foster home really quickly. She loves to snuggle up with her foster sister, Labrador Rosie, and she’s quickly learning lots of new tricks,” James added.

Border colle Nanna.

“Belly rubs are her favourite thing and she spends her days enjoying long naps and has started toilet training with her foster carer.”

But Nanna looks like she could well be one of the lucky ones – there are plenty of dogs, abandoned over the Christmas period, who just aren’t as lucky – and the RSPCA is hoping that Nanna’s story will remind people not to buy pets for loved ones this year.

RSPCA Pet Welfare Expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Pets can be a truly wonderful addition to our lives - they bring us joy, companionship, stability, and so much more. But whether they are small or large, furry or scaly, each is unique with their own thoughts, feelings and welfare needs. Helping pets experience happy and healthy lives requires a lot of responsibility and takes huge commitment - so it is something people always need to be fully prepared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking on an animal is something that needs to be carefully considered by the person who is going to be responsible for their day-to-day care so they can be certain that they're equipped with the knowledge and everything they need to help them thrive in the home. That just isn’t possible when a pet is given as a surprise gift.

“There’s so much to consider, from having the time to dedicate to, and spend with, that pet and their wellbeing, as well as making sure they have the right place to live, the associated costs to give them suitable food, buying them toys and bedding which allows them to behave normally, and veterinary costs such as vaccinations and parasite treatment.”

Every day the RSPCA takes on more animals who have been abandoned or neglected by owners who don’t understand the commitment of caring for them. The charity said the cost of living crisis has only added to this problem with more and more owners under increasing financial pressure.

Dr Gaines added: “Not all surprises are good surprises, and that includes a pet under the Christmas tree. So we are urging gift-buyers to please not buy a furry friend as a pressie this festive season.“If your loved one is fully prepared to add a pet to their life, take them along to a rescue centre to meet all of the animals in their care and let them find their perfect match instead.”