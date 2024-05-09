Pett & District Branch, Royal British Legion, invest a new President
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chairman of Pett & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, John Pulfer JP BEM, has invested Brian Green as the President of the Branch.
Brian entered the RAF in 1953 as a National Serviceman. He served in 116 Squadron in Norfolk helping develop top secret guided missile technology.
On leaving the RAF in 1958, Brian joined the British Legion (as it was then).
Brian has been a member of the Royal British Legion for over 65 years, for the past 50 years the Pett & District branch. In that time he has held various positions including Welfare Officer. As a Welfare officer, Brian would visit other ex-service personnel and their families on a regular basis, chatting with them and bringing camaraderie to people who often did not meet many others.
During the presentation Brian thanked the outgoing President, Val King, for her hard work and dedication to the Legion.
Brian commented that he is privileged to hold the position of President, especially as this year Pett & District Branch as celebrating their centenary.