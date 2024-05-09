Pett & District Branch, Royal British Legion, invest a new President

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pett and District Branch of the Royal British Legion invested a new President on Thursday 9 May.

The Chairman of Pett & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, John Pulfer JP BEM, has invested Brian Green as the President of the Branch.

Brian entered the RAF in 1953 as a National Serviceman. He served in 116 Squadron in Norfolk helping develop top secret guided missile technology.

On leaving the RAF in 1958, Brian joined the British Legion (as it was then).

Brian Green being invested as Pett & District Branch President

Brian has been a member of the Royal British Legion for over 65 years, for the past 50 years the Pett & District branch. In that time he has held various positions including Welfare Officer. As a Welfare officer, Brian would visit other ex-service personnel and their families on a regular basis, chatting with them and bringing camaraderie to people who often did not meet many others.

During the presentation Brian thanked the outgoing President, Val King, for her hard work and dedication to the Legion.