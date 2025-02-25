Petworth-based Ukraine relief group needs your help to find a new home

A Ukrainian relief group based in Petworth is looking for a new home, after losing access to their current storage facility.

The group, which has been collecting and delivering supplies to civilians on the frontline since the war began, is keen to continue its hard work – but the loss of their storage facility in Wisborough Green could jeopardize their efforts.

They’ve been using the facility, generously provided by Levanter Developments, for the past year, butt the developers now have a commercial tenant lined up, and the volunteers have to relocate.

Speaking to the Midhurst and Petworth Observer, long-serving volunteer Andrew Ashton-Smith said a new home will allow the group to continue their all-important work.

Petworth Ukraine Relief volunteers with donations

"Levanter has been very kind to us over the course of the last year, but if we are to continue with our charitable collection efforts, then we need to be on the lookout for some sort of storage. It’s important because we need somewhere to store the aid we collect, process it, get it ready, and then to deliver it to where it’s most needed.”

The care packages, which consist of sanitary products, blankets, first aid kits and more, find themselves all over the front line. Since they started, the Petworth Ukraine Relief group has sent some 100 tonnes of support to Ukrainian orphanages, displaced refugees, and wounded veterans alike.

The new storage facility needs to be reasonably accessible for volunteers, reasonably warm and dry, and available on a pre-rental basis. “We’re a group of volunteers, so we don’t really have any dedicated income for this,” Mr Ashton-Smith said. “And what we do get usually goes into paying the electricity bill or providing more aid or something like that.”

This isn’t the first time the volunteers have been forced to up-sticks and move. The present site, at Wisborough Green is the fourth in the group’s three year history and, combined with the challenges innate to any sort of small-scale non-profit, it’s no secret that the last few years have been hard.

Petworth Ukraine Relief volunteers process donations.

What’s kept Mr Ashton-Smith and the other volunteers going, he said, is their passion for the cause itself and their ties to the conflict at large: “When you’re dealing with the people out there on a daily basis, and you get these videos back from them saying thank you for everything you’ve done, saying that you’ve literally saved lives, that bandages you helped collect have helped patch someone up – that’s incredibly meaningful. It really brings the reality of the war home. From my perspective at least, it really reinforces the reasons why this is so essential.

"For a lot of people, the war in Ukraine has sort of disappeared off the radar, but when you have that day to day contact with people, you know the war is still very much raging on – and that’s why we’re determined to stick with it.”

To find out more about the group, or to get in touch regarding a potential storage solution, contact them directly via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/493671732386121