Petworth celebrates Jubilee with lighting of Duncton Down Beacon

Duncton Beacon lit in honour of the Queen's Jubilee

A beacon was lit on Duncton Hill in Duncton Down to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The lighting was organised by the Tupper family who own Littleton Farm and the land of Duncton Hill.

The joyous event was one of thousands across the UK and the commonwealth in lighting beacons for the Jubilee, with this beacon being lit as the sun set at 9.45pm.

Dozens turned up to take in the amazing views and watch David and Hilary Tupper light the beacon as the sun set on a balmy June evening.

It is the fourth time the beacon was lit for the Queen, with it being ignited in1977 for the Silver Jubilee, 2002 for the Golden Jubilee, 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee and now 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon was one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and was part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

Speaking before the weekend, Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, the pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.