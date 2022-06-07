Petworth Celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Petworth came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On Thursday, June 2 at 9pm there was a Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens followed by The Leconfield Singers and refreshments by the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.

Saturday, June 4, there was a Streaming Party from the Palace in Market Square, followed, on Sunday June 5, with The Big Lunch in Market Square.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Midhurst Towb Council wrote: “Massive thanks to Petworth Town Councillor Harsha Desai who co-ordinated the organisation and delivery of 3 different events for the community of Petworth.

"Harsha and the Platinum Jubilee working group had the vision of giving Petworth the biggest and best party to celebrate this once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, I think we pulled it off, not without help from so many volunteers who gave their time to support us with this three day event.“It all started off with the Beacon lighting on Thursday in Rosemary Gardens, whereby the Town Crier read the Jubilee Proclamation, followed by the evening entertainment of Leconfield Singers who sang beautifully for us all, followed by the unveiling of the Queen Elizabeth Tree plaque by Ricia and Liz then on to the Lighting of the Beacon by Lord Egremont, even with the glitches we got it lit and it looked amazing.

“A day of rest on Friday in readiness for the party of all parties on Saturday evening, a giant 6m high LED screen graced the Square in time for live streaming of the concert from the Palace, everyone had a great time and partied throughout the night. All the kids had lots of fun, whilst the adults enjoyed the food and drinks from local businesses. My personal highlight was Queen with Adam Lambert.

“Bleary-eyed and tired, the team were back out on Sunday from 10 am to set up for the Big Lunch, the final event of the Jubilee.

"We have to thank Petworth Community for providing the tables, chairs and drinks, it got so busy we had to get more out from the hall as people wanted to get involved with the jubilee fun and rightly so.