Petworth celebrates the King's Coronation - more pictures

Residents in Petworth joined Brits up and down the UK over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th May 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:30 BST

To celebrate, street parties organised by residents took place across the town, and Petworth Town Council organised a range of public events to help mark the new king. These included a celebration Eucharist at 10.30am on Sunday, and live music, entertainment and family fun in the town centre.

Read on to see more of our best photos.

1. Petworth celebrates the King's Coronation

2. Petworth celebrates the King's coronation

3. Petworth celebrates the King's coronation

4. Petworth celebrates the King's coronation

