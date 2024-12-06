Petworth Christmas Cracker cancelled as Storm Darragh hits Sussex
The much-loved festive market, which would have brought hot food and drink stalls to Petworth Town Centre, alongside live stage performances, would have taken place on Saturday December 07, was cancelled due to the weekend’s severe weather forecast.
It’s no surprise, given Storm Darragh is set to bring 56mph winds to Sussex over the weekend, but it’s nevertheless disappointing for stallholders, volunteers and council staff who’ve worked so hard to make the Christmas Cracker a reality.
"After months of planning, promoting, and preparing for the day, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to prioritise everyone’s safety – from our amazing stallholders to our fabulous volunteers, entertainers, and of course our wonderful visitors,” a spokesperson said. “While this news is disappointing for us all, safety must come first. We hope you’ll stay safe this weekend and join us for future events.”