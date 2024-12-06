Petworth Christmas Cracker cancelled as Storm Darragh hits Sussex

“Safety must come first” a Petworth Town Council spokesperson has said, following the cancellation of this weekend’s Christmas Cracker Event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved festive market, which would have brought hot food and drink stalls to Petworth Town Centre, alongside live stage performances, would have taken place on Saturday December 07, was cancelled due to the weekend’s severe weather forecast.

It’s no surprise, given Storm Darragh is set to bring 56mph winds to Sussex over the weekend, but it’s nevertheless disappointing for stallholders, volunteers and council staff who’ve worked so hard to make the Christmas Cracker a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After months of planning, promoting, and preparing for the day, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to prioritise everyone’s safety – from our amazing stallholders to our fabulous volunteers, entertainers, and of course our wonderful visitors,” a spokesperson said. “While this news is disappointing for us all, safety must come first. We hope you’ll stay safe this weekend and join us for future events.”