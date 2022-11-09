Petworth Community Garden receives Queen's Green Canopy 'Tree of Trees'

At 12.30pm on Tuesday (November 8), a silver birch tree was planted at Petworth Community Garden, and it was one of 350 at a special Jubilee event at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Emma Barnard was at the garden on the day to provide a few words celebrating the achievement.

She said: “I am delighted to be at Petworth Community Garden, planting this wonderful birch tree.

"I have also had the honour of putting the last bit of soil on the tree.

"This is one of the ‘tree of trees’ which was outside Buckingham Palace when the Queen pressed the globe on the night of her Jubilee with the Duke of Cambridge, sending a ray of light, illuminating 350 British trees.

"Designed by Thomas Henwick, and with the rain coming down at the moment, the tree will be wonderfully looked after here.

"It’s a symbol of optimism and hope and a wonderful memory of the late Queen.”

As a nationwide initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s Green Canopy was due to conclude in December – the end of the Jubilee year. However, to coincide with the official tree planting season, the initiative will now be extended to include the full tree planting season, beginning in October and concluding in March 2023.

Petworth Community Garden started 17 years ago, teaching locals on low incomes to 'grow your own' organic fruit and vegetables, with the key ethic to be accessible to all.

Over the years the project has grown by the community for the community, and now runs 'Learn and Grow' Tuesday, 'Men's Shed' Wednesdays, 'Thriving Thursdays', 'Plot to Plate cookery', 'Stepping Stones to work' and 'Jammy Dodgers' preserve making sessions.

The project has developed and grown over the years, creating wheelchair accessible; along with sensory and wildlife gardens and ponds, and taken on a new allotment and polytunnel for the Sussex Community Foundation funded ‘living larder’ project.